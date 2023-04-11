US and Philippines Launch Largest Joint Military Exercise

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States and the Philippines began their largest joint military exercise ever in the China Sea, aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the region.

The exercises involve 18,000 soldiers, including live fire drills in the South China Sea, which China claims to control almost completely.

The maneuvers, known as Balikatan, will last a week and involve 12,200 American soldiers, 5,400 Philippine soldiers, and over 100 Australian soldiers, double the number of participants from last year.

The exercise comes after China conducted an extensive three-day training, which included simulating targeted strikes and encircling Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory, despite its democratic system.

This is the first time the joint annual maneuvers have taken place under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who seeks to improve relations with Washington after they deteriorated under his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.