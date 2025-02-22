US airstrike kills senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria
Shafaq News/ An airstrike killed a senior terrorist leader
in northwestern Syria on February 21, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on
Saturday.
The airstrike resulted in the death of Wasim Tahsin
Bayraqdar, a senior leader and key facilitator of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated
terrorist group Hurras Al-Din (HaD), and aimed to disrupt the operations of the
HaD and prevent further attacks against civilians and military personnel.
Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, vowed
to “relentlessly pursue and destroy terrorist threats.”
CENTCOM Forces Kill an Al Qaeda Affiliate, Hurras al-Din, Leader in Northwest SyriaOn Feb. 21, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, killing Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organization… pic.twitter.com/8daB0kqqOm— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 22, 2025