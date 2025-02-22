US airstrike kills senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria

Shafaq News/ An airstrike killed a senior terrorist leader in northwestern Syria on February 21, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday.

The airstrike resulted in the death of Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leader and key facilitator of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Hurras Al-Din (HaD), and aimed to disrupt the operations of the HaD and prevent further attacks against civilians and military personnel.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, vowed to “relentlessly pursue and destroy terrorist threats.”