US aircraft carrier leaves Middle East after extended deployment

Shfaq News/ The USS Theodore Roosevelt is heading home, ending a rare move by the Pentagon to maintain two Navy aircraft carriers in the Middle East, The Associated Press reported US officials say.

The Roosevelt’s extended stay followed an order from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who directed the carrier to remain in the region temporarily until the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began last fall, there has been a persistent carrier presence, and at times, both carriers have operated in the region.

According to AP, the Biden administration increased US military presence in the area to defend Israel against potential threats from Iran and its proxies, as well as to safeguard American troops. Military commanders have long argued that a US aircraft carrier in the region serves as a strong deterrent, particularly against Iran.

Bringing the Roosevelt home comes as the Gaza war stretches into its 11th month, with cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas repeatedly stalling.

The Roosevelt, based in San Diego, and its accompanying destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye, are expected to enter the Indo-Pacific region by Thursday, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to AP. Another destroyer, the USS Russell, has already left the Middle East and is operating in the South China Sea.

The Lincoln, which is currently in the Gulf of Oman with several other warships, arrived in the Middle East three weeks ago, allowing for an overlap with the Roosevelt. The US also has several ships in the eastern Mediterranean, along with two destroyers and the guided missile submarine USS Georgia in the Red Sea.