US Senate appoints Mike Waltz as UN ambassador

Shafaq News – Washington

The US Senate on Friday confirmed former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz as ambassador to the United Nations, completing the final senior appointment in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The United States had not named a UN ambassador since the start of Trump’s second term on January 20. The 100-member chamber confirmed Waltz largely along party lines, with 47 votes in favor and 43 against.

A few Democrats, including John Fetterman, Mark Kelly, and Jeanne Shaheen, joined Republicans in backing him, while Republican Rand Paul opposed. Ten senators abstained.

Earlier this year, Trump removed Waltz from his role as national security adviser and temporarily assigned Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting replacement, a position Rubio continues to hold.

Waltz came under scrutiny from Democrats after mistakenly adding an editor at The Atlantic to a private Signal group chat that disclosed details of a US airstrike campaign in Yemen. The misstep led to reporting that exposed internal deliberations on the strikes.