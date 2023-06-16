US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives in South Korea Amid Heightened Tensions

Shafaq News/ A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea today, marking its first visit to the country in nearly six years, according to reports from South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The submarine, classified as a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine by the US Navy, arrived following joint live-fire exercises conducted by South Korean and American forces the day before. These exercises involved the participation of 2,500 soldiers. In response to the drills, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles that landed in Japan's exclusive maritime economic zone.

In a separate development, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that parts of a missile used in North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military satellite last month had been retrieved from the sea. The South Korean army is continuing its search for additional parts.

On May 31, North Korea announced that its space missile carrying a military reconnaissance satellite had crashed into the sea due to a technical defect. The country had previously announced plans to launch a spy satellite in June to monitor the increasing US military presence in the region, particularly the recent military maneuvers conducted with Seoul.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, confirmed that Pyongyang would make a second attempt to launch the missile at the earliest opportunity. The arrival of the US submarine in South Korea adds to the ongoing tensions in the region.