US' Georgia will recount presidential election ballots

Shafaq news/ Georgia will conduct a statewide recount of ballots cast in the election between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday .cnbc stated.

“With the margin being so close، it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger said at a press conference.

Raffensperger, a Republican, said the state will work with county officials to complete the recount in time to meet its Nov. 20 deadline for certifying statewide election results.

Biden’s lead over Trump in Georgia has grown to more than 14,000 votes among nearly 5 million cast, according to NBC News, which has not a projected winner in the Peach State.

Trump, on the day after the Nov. 3 election, falsely asserted that his campaign had “claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes,” Georgia and other states. With Biden now projected to secure more than the 270 electoral votes required to clinch the presidency, Trump and his surrogates have already demanded recounts in states including Georgia and Wisconsin.

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes in the Electoral College.