US Congressman Henry Cuellar survives carjacking in Washington; vehicle recovered

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, US Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Republican from Texas, narrowly escaped unharmed after being held at gunpoint during a carjacking near the US Capitol in Washington. The incident occurred around 9:30 PM (01:30 GMT) in the city's south-eastern Navy Yard neighborhood, where Cuellar was parking his vehicle about a mile from the Capitol.

Cuellar, 68, was approached by three armed individuals who stole his car, phone, and iPad. Fortunately, the congressman emerged physically unscathed from the encounter. According to Jacob Hochberg, Cuellar's chief of staff, His stolen vehicle was recovered, but it remains unclear whether his phone and iPad have been returned.

The US Capitol Police promptly responded to the incident, indicating that detectives are actively working to locate the suspects involved in the carjacking.

The alarming incident adds to the rising carjacking trend in Washington, with 750 reported cases so far this year. A significant portion of these offenses, approximately 75%, involved firearms. Local law enforcement launched a task force in 2021 to address the growing issue.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, currently in his 10th term representing Texas' 28th congressional district, is well-known for his political service in the US House of Representatives.