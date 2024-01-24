UN launches urgent probe into staff bribery in Iraq

Shafaq News / The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced on Wednesday the initiation of an investigation and the necessary measures in response to a report revealing the involvement of UNDP staff in Iraq in accepting bribes to facilitate projects related to the reconstruction of Iraq since 2003.

According to a statement from the official spokesperson for the UNDP, "In response to the recent article published in The Guardian regarding the UNDP's Stabilization and Recovery Program in Iraq, the UNDP wishes to state that we take all allegations seriously and investigate them promptly. We will take firm and appropriate actions if any of these allegations are proven true."

The statement continued, "The UNDP does not tolerate fraud and corruption at any level. This applies to all UNDP staff, non-staff personnel, suppliers, implementing partners, and responsible parties."

The statement clarified that "zero tolerance does not mean absence of risks." The UNDP has been transparent with donors, partners, and the public about operational risks and challenges in Iraq after years of conflict.

It emphasized that any claim of bribery, corruption, or fraud is comprehensively assessed, and, when appropriate, investigated by the UNDP's independent Office of Audit and Investigations.

Regarding the Stabilization and Recovery Program for liberated areas, the statement highlighted the complexity of the program and its wide scope. In addition to standard protocols, the UNDP has implemented a series of monitoring and additional oversight measures. These include the establishment of a specialized Operations Service Center for the program in 2015 to manage procurement and complex operational issues, providing due diligence and oversight.

The statement explained that a dedicated evaluation and monitoring team has been assessing the impact and results of the Stabilization and Recovery Program since 2015. They directly conduct verification operations for on-the-ground projects and support external monitoring teams. Furthermore, an investigator from the independent Office of Audit and Investigations is specifically assigned to monitor this project, responsible for investigating claims related to the Stabilization and Recovery Program comprehensively.

Annual audits of projects for the period 2019-2022 have been conducted, covering projects worth over a billion USD allocated for the Stabilization and Recovery Program. The independent Office of Audit and Investigations conducted a comprehensive audit of the Qatari office in 2023.

The statement emphasized that all audits by the independent Office of Audit and Investigations are available to the public on its website.

The statement continued by stating, "In the UNDP, we express our continuous commitment to taking action on cases of violations. In this regard, the independent Office of Audit and Investigations has dealt with over 130 cases related to the Stabilization and Recovery Program over the past eight years. These cases were submitted by our employees and third-party entities from external oversight bodies to the independent Office of Audit and Investigations. The management of the UNDP has taken swift actions in response to these cases."

The UNDP welcomed anyone interested in auditing its projects and programs, emphasizing its commitment as a public institution to be accountable to partners, citizens, and the media.

Regarding its work in Iraq within the Stabilization and Recovery Program, the UNDP highlighted its rigorous set of procedures for risk management in such a challenging environment. The organization continues to enhance these measures in close collaboration with independent evaluation and investigation offices. The statement reiterated the UNDP's strong commitment to supporting the lives of millions of people in Iraq and maintaining the trust of all those working with them.

The UNDP provided an overview of the achievements of the Stabilization and Recovery Program, stating, "In 2015, at the request of the Iraqi government and with the assistance of the international donor community, the UNDP established the Stabilization and Recovery Program in Iraq to implement a program characterized by steady and accelerated steps for reconstruction activities that have benefited millions of Iraqi citizens to date."

The program enabled the return of nearly five million displaced Iraqis out of six million, who might have remained stuck in refugee camps for years if not for these targeted projects. Through the completion of over 3,600 projects, Iraqi communities housing approximately 8.3 million people can now access essential services that have been reconstructed or rehabilitated, including schools, hospitals, water and electricity networks, housing, and roads.

The Guardian newspaper revealed shocking information on Tuesday in a report about significant corruption suspicions within the United Nations organization in its development program in Iraq. It confirmed that the UN has nurtured a culture of bribery that has infiltrated Iraqi society since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The Guardian's report, based on interviews with over 20 current and former UN employees, contractors, and Iraqi and Western officials, indicates that the United Nations is fostering a culture of bribery that has permeated Iraqi society since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The newspaper found that UNDP staff in Iraq "demanded bribes amounting to 15 percent of the contract value," according to three employees and four contractors.

In return, the staff member assists the contractor in navigating the complex bidding system of the UNDP to ensure the successful completion of the auditing process.