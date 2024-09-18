UN Human Rights Chief condemns explosions in Lebanon and Syria, calls for de-escalation

Shafaq News/ United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the widespread explosions in Lebanon and Syria that killed at least 12 people, including two children, and left thousands injured.

The explosions, triggered by detonating pager devices, took place across both countries on Tuesday, spreading fear and terror among civilians.

In a statement released Wednesday, Türk called the impact of the attacks "shocking" and "unacceptable," emphasizing the profound effects on the civilian population.

“At this extremely volatile time, I appeal to all States with influence in the region and beyond to take immediate measures to avert further widening of the current conflicts – enough of the daily horrors, enough of the suffering. It is high time leaders stepped up in defence of the rights of all people to live in peace and security. The protection of civilians must be the paramount priority. De-escalation is today more crucial than ever.”

The High Commissioner also raised concerns about the indiscriminate targeting of individuals, whether civilians or members of armed groups, without regard for who possessed the devices or their location, considering such action “violates international human rights law and, to the extent applicable, international humanitarian law.”

He called for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the explosions, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.