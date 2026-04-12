UK rejects US-led Hormuz blockade, push for Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News- London

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Middle East tensions, stressing the need for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire that includes Lebanon.

In a statement, the UK government said the both sides noted the “strategic importance” of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies. They also pointed to the need to work with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation.

Earlier today, the British government said it would not participate in the US-led naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it is working with France and other countries to form a separate coalition to protect freedom of navigation, after US President Donald Trump announced the blockade and warned that the American military would eliminate what he described as Iran’s remaining military capabilities.