UK charges six people for defying ban on pro-Palestine group

Shafaq News – London

Six people appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday facing 50 charges for allegedly organizing support for the banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff told the court that the defendants—three men and three women—held 13 online meetings after the organization was outlawed, urging “mass civil disobedience” to challenge the ban. He added that authorities have made about 1,500 arrests in related cases.

Palestine Action was blacklisted under terrorism laws in July, making membership punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The move followed a June incident in which members broke into RAF Brize Norton and damaged two military aircraft.

British police have since launched sweeping crackdowns. More than 460 people were detained during an August protest in London, while nearly 900 were arrested in September demonstrations linked to the group.

The six defendants are scheduled to enter pleas in January ahead of a four-week trial provisionally set for June. Meanwhile, Palestine Action’s co-founder is contesting the ban in the High Court, with a ruling expected later this year.