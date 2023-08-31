UK Defence Minister resigns amid cabinet shuffle and election preparations

Shafaq News/ The British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has resigned, with Grant Shapps, the current Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, stepping in as his successor. Shapps becomes the fifth individual to assume a cabinet role within a year in what is perceived as a move to recalibrate the government ahead of an impending general election, expected by the end of the coming year.

Shapps's appointment marks his fifth cabinet position in under 12 months, previously serving as Secretary for Transport, Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and briefly as Home Secretary. His appointment coincides with the ongoing crisis involving the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the UK providing significant support, including military aid, to Ukraine.

The reshuffle within the Ministry of Defence is believed to signal a more significant cabinet reshuffle that will allow the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to prepare for a challenging general election. The Conservative Party faces the task of retaining power after being in government for 13 years and having undergone four prime ministerial changes.

Wallace's departure had been anticipated, as he had expressed his intent to retire from political life over the summer. In his resignation letter, he stated, "After so many years in government, it is time to invest in aspects of life that I have neglected and explore new opportunities."

Ben Wallace played a significant role in Western support for Ukraine following the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. While his name was considered for the position of NATO Secretary General, he did not secure the support of the United States, and Jens Stoltenberg of Norway was reappointed to the role.

Wallace's political career spanned 18 years in the British Parliament, and his tenure as Defence Secretary began in 2019 after serving as security minister under Theresa May. Notably, he is the only senior portfolio minister to have served under the last three prime ministers: Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and now Rishi Sunak.