UAE records the first Covid-19 variant cases

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-29T17:08:51+0000

Shafaq News / the UAE announced today Tuesday that a limited number of cases are infected of the new corona virus variant. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter; "In light of the new strain of corona virus discovered in UK; we recorded several cases in the country who were coming from abroad." The statement added; "We affirm to people to be committed to all preventive measures to secure the safety of everyone." So far; UAE recorded a total number of 204,369 cases; 181,400 recoveries and 662 deaths.

