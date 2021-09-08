U.S. stresses support for the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish Parties' negotiations

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-08T14:19:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. State Department stressed its support for the negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity Parties in Syria. The opposition Kurdish National Council in Syria (comprising 16 parties) and the Kurdish National Unity Parties (comprising 25 political parties and movements), engaged in negotiations under American auspices in the Autonomous Administration region, and the supervision of the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, April 2020. The Presidency of the Kurdish National Council said in a statement today that the Council had an online meeting yesterday with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood and other officials. "Hood stressed the commitment of the United States of America to a political solution to the crisis in the country, in accordance with Resolution 2254, and its support for negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity Parties. The Presidency of the Kurdish National Council expressed the council's readiness to cooperate, and the importance of achieving the unity of the Kurdish position. The resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity Parties in Syria has stalled since the beginning of last February, after many of the headquarters of the Council and the parties affiliated with it were exposed last December to sabotage, burning and shooting by the "Revolutionary Youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, according to previous statements of the council.

