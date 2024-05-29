U.S. slams Russia's plan to delist Taliban, warns of "horrible message"

Shafaq News/ The United States on Tuesday sharply criticized Russia's intention to remove the Taliban from its terrorist list, saying such a move would send a "horrible message" and undermine efforts to hold the group accountable.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, condemned the proposal during a White House press briefing. He said the Taliban has failed to meet any of its commitments to the international community, particularly regarding human rights.

"The way they (the Taliban) are treating their women and girls, the way they are managing their own economy, the way they are taking care of their own people - all of it falls short," Kirby said.

He emphasized that the United States does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and warned Russia against doing so.

"We believe it would send a bad message to others," Kirby said. "It's an ill-advised course of action."

Taliban's human rights record, especially its treatment of women and girls, and its suppression of freedoms, has drawn rejection worldwide. Afghanistan's human rights defenders have also condemned Russia's proposal, fearing it would give the Taliban undue leverage.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces.