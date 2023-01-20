U.S.'s Austin: Russia is regrouping and trying to re-equip; this is not a moment to slow down

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called to "dig deep and aid Ukraine in its existential struggle against Russian invaders."
Austin speech came at the eighth meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, that brought together representatives from more than 50 nations and organizations to determine the best way to get the military capabilities that Ukraine needs to repel Russian forces from their sovereign territory.
The meeting witnessed a briefing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was the first time Zelenskyy addressed the contact group.
The U.S. Secretary of Defense, who chairs the Contact Group, began the meeting detailing the latest tranche of weapons and supplies the United States is pledging to Ukraine.
This is a $2.5 billion set of equipment and ammunition that brings the total U.S. contribution to the effort to $26.7 billion since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022.
"Our new package provides even more air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its cities and skies," he said.
This includes new National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and eight Avenger air-defense systems.
The secretary said the assistance package also helps address Ukraine's need for armor and combat vehicles.
"We're providing 59 more Bradleys, 90 Strykers, 53 [mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles], and 350 Humvees," he said. The package also restocks Ukraine's need for artillery and ammunition.
Four airmen push a pallet of ammunition into the cargo hold of an aircraft.
"The United States remains determined to lead — and to do our part to help Ukraine defend itself," he said.
Austin said the unity demonstrated by the 50 countries that have stepped up to aid Ukraine demonstrates the resolve to defend small nations from the aggressions of the large nations, basing that defense on the international rules-based order that has served the globe so well.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "cruel invasion and expected a quick and easy victory against an unprepared foe. He expected the world would ignore his blatant power grab. But Putin didn't count on the courage of the Ukrainian people," Austin said.
"He didn't count on the skill of the Ukrainian military. And he didn't count on you — on everyone on-screen and around this table," he said, addressing the assembly.
"We need to keep up our momentum and resolve," the secretary said. "We need to dig even deeper. This is a decisive moment for Ukraine — and a decisive decade for the world. So make no mistake: We will support Ukraine's self-defense for as long as it takes."
Austin noted Poland's efforts in "providing armored vehicles, training Ukrainian forces, and providing shelter for Ukrainian refugees.
"Our German hosts have announced that they will also provide a Patriot air-defense system for Ukraine, complementing our Patriot contribution. In addition, Germany will also donate Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles for Ukraine," he said. "Last week, Canada announced that it would provide a NASAMS air-defense system to Ukraine. That's a major investment in Ukraine's ability to defend its skies."
He noted that France is also turning over AMX-10 light tanks to Ukraine and that many European nations are involved in helping train Ukrainian forces.
"This is a crucial moment," Austin said. "Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip. This is not a moment to slow down: It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us. And history is watching us."