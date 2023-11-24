U.S. forces faced multiple attacks in Iraq and Syria; no casualties

Shafaq News/ U.S. forces encountered four separate attacks in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, involving rockets and armed drones, an anonymous U.S. military official told Reuters.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attacks, targeting locations in northeastern Syria and the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, as well as a base near Erbil airport.

There were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure. The incidents followed a U.S. strike on the Iran-aligned Kataeb Hezbollah group, prompting condemnation from the Iraqi government and escalating tensions amid increased attacks on U.S. and international forces in the region.

The U.S. military official revealed that as of Thursday, there had been 36 attacks in Iraq and 37 in Syria.

Shafaq News/ U.S. forces encountered four separate attacks in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, involving rockets and armed drones, an anonymous U.S. military official told Reuters.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attacks, targeting locations in northeastern Syria and the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, as well as a base near Erbil airport.

There were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure. The incidents followed a U.S. strike on the Iran-aligned Kataeb Hezbollah group, prompting condemnation from the Iraqi government and escalating tensions amid increased attacks on U.S. and international forces in the region.

The U.S. military official revealed that as of Thursday, there had been 36 attacks in Iraq and 37 in Syria.