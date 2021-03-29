Report

U.S. and Russian units patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-03-29T12:09:28+0000
Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Monday a patrol in the southern countryside of Dirk, the far northeastern of Syria.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said four Ground-units backed by two helicopters were involved in the patrol around the village of Ain Dewar where the American soldiers met the citizens.

The Patrol then returned to its base by the time when Russian military police conducted another patrol in the same area.

Russian ground and air units were involved in the patrol around Dirk region.

“The patrol moved in the village of Ain Dewar where it stationed at the Roman Bridge over the Tigris River, and then returned to Qamishli,” according to Shafaq News correspondent

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.

Meanwhile, The United States conduct US patrols in Dirk almost daily, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.

