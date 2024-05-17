U.S. affirms position on Gaza war, advocates ceasefire

Shafaq News / The United States reiterated, on Friday, that the Biden administration does not support Israeli forces occupying the Gaza Strip, stressing ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the region, which has been under military operations and blockade for seven months.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated in an interview with Alhurra channel, "The U.S. administration aims to restore calm to Gaza, protect civilians, and facilitate the return of hostages to their families so that more aid can be delivered."

Kirby added that the floating pier constructed by the United States is not intended as a substitute for overland crossings and cannot replace everything that can be transported through these crossings.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Aid deliveries began arriving at the U.S.-built pier off the Gaza Strip on Friday as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave, where it is at war with Palestinian militants Hamas and a famine looms.

The temporary floating pier was pre-assembled at the Israeli port of Ashdod and moved into place on Thursday on the shore of Gaza, which lacks port infrastructure of its own.

The ongoing war claimed the lives of more than 35,000 palestinians and injured about 78,000 others, mostly women and children.