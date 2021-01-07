U.S. Vice President Pence condemns violent protests as Senate reconvenes

Shafaq News/ Lawmakers returned to Congress Wednesday night supporters to resume certification on the presidency elections after the Capitol building was stormed by Trump.

U.S. lawmakers, both Republican and Democratic, have denounced President Donald Trump and his supporters’ storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence denounced the rioters' violence.1

Pence opened the resuming session, addressing the people who "wreaked havoc" on the Capitol.

"You did not win. Violence never wins," he said. "Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy."

"For even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism at this Capitol, the elected representatives of the people of the United States have assembled again on the very same day to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence added, concluding, "let's get back to work."

"They tried to disrupt our democracy," McConnell said of the "unhinged crowd," turning to look at other lawmakers silently listening on. "They failed."

Violent protests loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.