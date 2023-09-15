U.S. Secretary of State highlights challenges in Saudi-Israeli normalization

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated on Friday that the challenge in reaching a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel lies in the details. Blinken emphasized that normalization would serve the interests of both countries and the United States.

While the U.S. exerts pressure on its traditional ally, Saudi Arabia, to sign a normalization agreement with Israel, Riyadh has thus far resisted, linking this step to other demands, including establishing a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia has consistently emphasized that normalization and recognition of Israel are contingent upon implementing the two-state solution with the Palestinians. The Kingdom, which holds significant symbolic importance in the Islamic world as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, does not officially recognize Israel.

Despite its non-recognition policy, Saudi Arabia took a significant step by opening its airspace "to all air carriers" last year, allowing Israeli planes to use Saudi airspace. This move facilitated U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia during his Middle East tour.

The U.S. administration views a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel as a diplomatic achievement, following similar agreements known as the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.