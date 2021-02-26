U.S. President Call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Shafaq News / U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

This is the first phone call since Biden assumed the presidency.

According to the White House readout, the call was to address the longstanding partnership between United States and Saudi Arabia.

Both sides discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the U.S. commitment to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups.”

The White House stated that Biden noted positively the recent release of several Saudi-American activists and Ms. Loujain al-Hathloul from custody, and affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law.

He also told King Salman he would work to make the bilateral relationship as “strong and transparent as possible.”

The two leaders affirmed the historic nature of the relationship and agreed to work together on mutual issues of concern and interest.