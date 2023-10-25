U.S. Embassy in Kuwait receives threats from Iraqi "Militia" targeting American bases

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait stated on Wednesday that it had received threats from an Iraqi "militia" intending to target American bases.

"The embassy is aware of threats made on social media by Alwiyat al-Waad al-Haq, a militia group in Iraq, against U.S. military bases in Kuwait. As a result, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait is limiting its activity on U.S. military bases to essential and official events only. U.S. citizens are advised to remain alert." The Embassy said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the Pentagon announced that its forces stationed in Iraq had faced a barrage of ten missile attacks. These attacks were claimed by Iraqi resistance factions, indicating a significant escalation in tensions in the region.