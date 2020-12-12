Two masked men killed TRT reporter in northern Syria

Shafaq News / two masked men on a motorcycle assassinated journalist Hussein Khattab on Saturday in the Syrian city of Al-Bab in the countryside of Aleppo governorate in northern Syria, according to local sources.

Sources from Al-Bab city told Shafaq News agency “Journalist Hussein Khattab was reporting about the displaced in a camp in Al-Bab and the dangers of the Corona virus on their lives, when two masked men on a motorcycle assassinated him".

It is noteworthy that Khattab is a member of the board of directors of the Aleppo and Countryside Journalists Union, and works as a reporter for TRT channel.