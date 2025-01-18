Two Iranian judges killed in court attack

Shafaq News/ Two senior Iranian Supreme Court judges were killed, and a third critically injured, in an armed attack at the court's building in central Tehran on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

The judiciary’s media center confirmed the victims as Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moghiseh and Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, both of whom presided over branches of the Supreme Court.

“[They] were actively involved in combating crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism,” the judiciary’s media center added, describing the slain judges as “courageous and experienced.”

In turn, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said, “A person armed with a handgun entered the room of the two judges and shot them.” The attacker then reportedly committed suicide at the scene.

Iranian media reported that the attacker’s identity and motives remain unknown.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrator had no prior cases in the Supreme Court nor was he one of its visitors,” Iranian media noted. “Efforts are underway to investigate potential accomplices, as authorities intensify efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.”

Reports indicated that a bodyguard was also injured in the attack.

Notably, Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, who survived a 1998 assassination attempt when motorcyclists affixed a magnetic bomb to his vehicle, was serving as head of the Tehran Judiciaryatthetime.