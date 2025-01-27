Turkiye Defense: 4 PKK members neutralized in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, Monday, the neutralizing of four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Syria.

In a statement, the ministry explained that its forces managed to neutralize the four PKK members in the area of the "Euphrates Shield" operation in northern Syria.

The term "neutralize," used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, surrendered, or captured.

Through the "Euphrates Shield" operation, launched on August 24, 2016, the Turkish military was able to capture 2,055 square kilometers of land in northern Syria and eliminate the presence of militants in the area.

Since the beginning of 2025, Turkish forces have neutralized more than 67 PKK militants.

Ankara's fighting against PKK has been ongoing, with operations launched since 2016 across the border with Iraq and Syria.

In northern Syria, Ankara launched many military operations, mainly Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, saying these operations "aim to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement of residents in the region."