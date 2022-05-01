Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish soldier killed during Operation Claw-lock on Saturday

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-01T08:11:18+0000
Turkish soldier killed during Operation Claw-lock on Saturday

Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier perished during Operation Claw-lock in the governorate of Duhok, north of the Kurdistan region, Turkey's Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"Mumin Carkci, an infantry specialist sergeant, was killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device on Saturday," the ministry said.

Last week, Turkey launched a new ground and air campaign in the Kurdistan Region, targeting the militants of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PKK).

Dubbed Operation Claw-Lock, Ankara says the offensive is a measure to prevent the PKK from using Iraq as a base to carry out attacks in Turkey.

related

U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

Date: 2020-10-23 14:20:24
U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea

Date: 2022-03-01 09:21:44
Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea

By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Date: 2019-10-20 14:08:29
By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Turkey slow down before accusing PKK of setting fire in the forests

Date: 2021-08-02 14:11:52
Turkey slow down before accusing PKK of setting fire in the forests

Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 08:49:57
Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

European Union Council prolongs the sanctions on Turkey by one year

Date: 2021-11-11 18:16:57
European Union Council prolongs the sanctions on Turkey by one year

Turkey rejects international condemnation over HDP closure case

Date: 2021-03-18 19:50:33
Turkey rejects international condemnation over HDP closure case

US sanctions Turkey over Russian missile defense system

Date: 2020-12-14 20:31:05
US sanctions Turkey over Russian missile defense system