Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' top PKK leader in Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Turkish intelligence has "neutralized" a commander of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) in a security operation in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Anadolu News Agency quoted security sources on Monday.

"The intelligence carried out a targeted operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah to neutralize Erdinc Bolcal, codenamed Ali Xebat," the semi-official media outlet said. "Bolcal was responsible for providing ideological and military training to terrorists for attacks against security forces, and was preparing for an operation in Kirkuk."

"The terrorist, under surveillance by Turkish intelligence, was neutralized in a pinpoint operation along with other PKK terrorists."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the person in question surrendered or were killed or captured.