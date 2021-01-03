Turkish factions renew bombardment on Ain Issa in northern Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-03T14:43:02+0000

Shafaq News / Syrian Democratic Forces sources reported on Sunday that Turkish artillery had renewed bombardment on areas in the northern countryside of Ain Issa. A military source said; the pro-Turkish factions attempted to advance in the villages of Hoshan and Khaldieh in the northwestern countryside of the town of Ain Issa and the M4 road where SDF had responded. He pointed out that clashes caused material losses, and not immediately clear the number of causalities. So far, the confrontation is still running between the two sides. Meanwhile, Turkey targeted Brigade 93 of the Syrian government forces located in Ain Issa town which resulted in the injury of a woman and her child. The sources added that the Syrian forces have received military reinforcements during the past two days. Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place. Ain Issa, east of the Euphrates (Al-Furat) River, also has a sprawling camp for displaced people where the SDF has held families of ISIS fighters, including foreigners.

