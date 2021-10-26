Report

Turkish Parliament agrees to extend the army’s stay in Syria and Iraq for two years

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-26T17:48:42+0000
Turkish Parliament agrees to extend the army’s stay in Syria and Iraq for two years

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Turkish Parliament approved a two-year extension for the stay of Turkish forces in Syria and Iraq.

According to the TRT channel, the Turkish Parliament approved a memorandum from the Presidency of the Republic to extend the stay of forces in Syria and Iraq for an additional two years, according to the Turkish official channel.

The Justice and Development Party, the National Movement, and the Good supported it, while the Republican and Democratic Peoples’ groups opposed it.

It is noteworthy that Turkish forces are present at military points in northern Syria and northeastern Iraq under the umbrella of “protecting its borders from Kurdish parties, led by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.”

The Syrian government considers the Turkish presence an occupation, while Baghdad does not welcome the Turkish military presence within Iraqi territory.

