Turkish Foreign Minister: Washington should accept Turkey’s acquisition of “S-400”

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-07T15:43:33+0000
Turkish Foreign Minister: Washington should accept Turkey’s acquisition of “S-400”

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the United States should accept the “fait accompli” that Turkey owns the S-400 air defense system.

In response to a journalist’s question about the crisis in relations between Ankara and Washington regarding the S-400, the Minister said, “The United States must accept this as a completed deal.”

ROSOBORONEXPORT, the only state organization in Russia for exporting the entire range of military, announced that it expects to conclude a second contract to export the S-400 air defense system to Turkey within the next few months.

In 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a contract to supply Ankara with the “S-400” missile system. As a result, Turkey became the first NATO member country to acquire the Russian air defense system.

Ankara’s decision caused an adverse reaction from the United States and the alliance.

