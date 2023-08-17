Turkey's military said it "neutralized" +1,000 since January 2023

Shafaq News/ Turkey's military has "neutralized" over 1,000 fighters affiliated with the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) since January 2023, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote that the person in question was killed, injured, or caught.

The ministry said that 67 PKK fighters were neutralized in the past few weeks, totaling 1062 since the beginning of the current year.

The Turkish military was involved 91 confrontations with YPG/PKK during the same period, resulting in the "neutralization" of 777 anti-Ankara fighters.

The group, recognized as a terrorist organization by multiple international entities, including Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been embroiled in a decades-long dispute with Turkey. More than 40,000 persons died in this conflict.

Turkey said it intercepted 4,931 individuals, including 369 terrorists, attempting to cross its borders illegally since January. Preventive actions stopped approximately 138,000 people from entering Turkish territory.