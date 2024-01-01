Turkey's intelligence agency arrests senior ISIS leader in Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Monday said that Abdullah al-Jundi, a high-profile member of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been apprehended following a security operation in northern Syria.

The operation, according to an MIT press release, took place in Aleppo, an area where Turkish forces have been actively combating Islamist and Kurdish groups.

The press release said that al-Jundi was planning attacks against Turkish security forces in the areas of the "Euphrates Shield" and "Olive Branch" operations in northern and northeastern Aleppo countryside.

Al-Jundi, who is also known as "Khattab al-Muhajir," was arrested alive during an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence in cooperation with local security forces of the Syrian National Army (SNA), a Turkish-backed rebel group.

Turkish authorities say that al-Jundi confessed that he was a member of ISIS and that he was planning an attack against Turkish troops in Syria.