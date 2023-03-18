Turkey's defense minister denounces PKK's acquisition of helicopters

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, on Saturday condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for acquiring helicopters.

Akar made this statement during a ceremony commemorating "Martyrs Day" at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Ankara.

Akar stated that "once again, the supporters of the terrorist organization are caught red-handed by giving them helicopters."

He added that they must realize that their efforts are in vain, and their fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

The minister stressed that the Turkish army is protecting the country's rights and interests with determination, in addition to combating terrorism.

He said that Turkey contributes to regional and global peace through initiatives it takes, especially the Black Sea Grain Shipping Agreement, and supports the fair causes of its friends, brothers, and allies.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Friday that two helicopters belonging to them fell in northern Dohuk province in Iraqi Kurdistan. The SDF said in a statement that nine of its members were killed due to the helicopters' fall in Dohuk, including the nephew of the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi.

The anti-terrorism agency in the Kurdistan region of Iraq announced in a statement on Thursday that a helicopter fell near the village of Berkiyat in Duhok's district of Jamangi, killing all its passengers.

The statement indicated that the initial investigations revealed that the helicopter was an Eurocopter AS350, and some of the deceased passengers were members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

The security forces have launched an investigation into the incident to gather complete information and identify the helicopter's affiliation.