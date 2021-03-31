Turkey records highest COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-31T18:18:45+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkey has recorded on Wednesday 39,302 COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, health ministry data showed. The latest daily death toll was 152, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,537. So far, Turkey recorded a total of 3,317,182 cases and 3,014,226 recoveries. The government had said on Monday it would tighten restrictions on movement and gatherings because of rising infections, less than a month after easing them. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the tightening, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. According to Reuters, Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and has carried out 15.67 million inoculations, with 8.88 million people having received a first dose, since Jan. 14 when the nationwide rollout began.

