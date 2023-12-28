Turkey Neutralizes 81 PKK/YPG Members in Cross-Border Operations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported the "neutralization" of 81 PKK/YPG members during the past week, including those concealed along the northern borders of Iraq and Syria.

Neutralization is a term used by Turkey to encompass surrender, death, or capture of terrorists.

Zeki Akturk, the ministry's spokesperson, disclosed that 2,201 individuals have been "neutralized" since the beginning of 2023.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three "anti-terror operations" along its northern Syrian border, aiming to thwart the creation of a corridor, namely Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), have contributed to Turkey's ongoing efforts.

Throughout the year, the PKK has been responsible for 496 incidents and attacks in regions subjected to Turkey's counter-terrorism operations in Syria, as noted by Akturk.