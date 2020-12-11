Total Eclipse Of The Sun next week

Shafaq News/On Monday, December 14, 2020 the Moon will eclipse the Sun for 2 minutes and 9 seconds as seen from a swathe of Chile and Argentina.

Few eclipse-chasers have made it to the “path of totality” because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, but those that have—and the Chileans and Argentinians eager to see their countries’ second total solar eclipse in 18 months—could be in for a very special treat.

This eclipse will be this year’s one and only total eclipse of the sun. It’s also the final eclipse of the decade (2011 to 2020)

According to EarthSky website, So fewer eclipse-chasers are likely to view the December 14, 2020, eclipse. Fortunately, a much larger swath of the world (South America, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and even a portion of Antarctica) can watch varying degrees of a partial eclipse. For those viewers, the moon will appear to take a “bite” out of the solar disk.

On a worldwide scale, the total eclipse lasts for 3 1/3 hours, starting at sunrise over the Pacific Ocean and ending at sunset over the Atlantic Ocean (near the coast of Africa).

A solar eclipse can only happen at the new moon, because that’s the only time that the moon can directly swing in between the Earth and sun. Most of the time, however, the new moon sweeps to the north or south of the solar disk, so no solar eclipse takes place.