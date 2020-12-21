The new variant of the coronavirus “is not out of control”

Shafaq News/ the new COVID-19 variant discovered in the United Kingdom, “is not out of control,” said on Monday the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The variant is currently under investigation at the WHO,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO pandemic management officer, at a press conference.

“Amid all concerns, this situation is not out of control,” the WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told reporters.

“Even if the new variant is spreading more rapidly than the original version, but it can be stopped,” he confirmed.

Earlier, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of the coronavirus is “out of control" and suggested parts of England to be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

Along with the UK, the same mutation of the Covid-19 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

On Sunday, European nations including Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium all announced a halt to flights and travel from the UK. The measures vary and are initially generally short-term.

Health officials say the best way to stop infection is to stick to the rules: wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep physically distant from others.