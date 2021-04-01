The United States denies withdrawing its, troops for gulf countries

Shafaq News / The US administration denied, on Thursday, the circulated news about withdrawing or reducing the number of the American troops in the Gulf countries.

The Pentagon said redeploying the US forces is based on threats in the world.

For his part, Assistant Secretary of State Joy Hood confirmed that "the US Defense Department and President Joe Biden did not make a decision on reducing the number of forces in the Gulf or withdrawing equipment.

It pointed out that "the regional countries know that America is the the best partner, and Washington is working hard to gain this confidence."

He also stressed that the US partners in the Gulf are able to successfully undertake the military tasks.

Hood added, "Our alliances are here to stay ... they will not go away. Our commitment to the safety, security and stability of our partners in the Middle East does not change and will never change."