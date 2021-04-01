Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The United States denies withdrawing its, troops for gulf countries

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-01T21:04:31+0000
The United States denies withdrawing its, troops for gulf countries
Shafaq News / The US administration denied, on Thursday, the circulated news about withdrawing or reducing the number of the American troops in the Gulf countries.

 The Pentagon said redeploying the US forces is based on threats in the world.

 For his part, Assistant Secretary of State Joy Hood confirmed that "the US Defense Department and President Joe Biden did not make a decision on reducing the number of forces in the Gulf or withdrawing equipment.

 It pointed out that "the regional countries know that America is the the best partner, and Washington is working hard to gain this confidence."

 He also stressed that the US partners in the Gulf are able to successfully undertake the military tasks.

 Hood added, "Our alliances are here to stay ... they will not go away. Our commitment to the safety, security and stability of our partners in the Middle East does not change and will never change."

related

United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

Date: 2020-11-05 08:06:44
United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

Date: 2020-12-09 18:11:37
United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

Date: 2020-12-14 15:49:13
United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

United States to restore relations with Palestinians

Date: 2021-01-26 18:39:20
United States to restore relations with Palestinians

United States: We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey

Date: 2021-02-15 07:28:31
United States: We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey

US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

Date: 2020-06-11 23:37:06
US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Date: 2021-03-02 14:57:44
US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Virus drove record U.S. death rate in 2020, CDC finds

Date: 2021-03-11 05:31:59
Virus drove record U.S. death rate in 2020, CDC finds