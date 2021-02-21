Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-21T20:09:38+0000
The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / The Global coalition led by the United States of America denied increasing troops and military bases in northeastern Syria.

The spokesman for the coalition, Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet, " The mission of International Coalition for Operation in NE Syria hasn't changed. The Coalition works, by, with and thru our partner force SDF to defeat Daesh. The Coalition regularly conducts security patrols; re-supply convoys into the ESSA & upgrades and maintains bases. Troop levels and bases haven't increased."

The Syrian News Agency "SANA", quoted local sources, yesterday, saying that the Coalition is bringing additional weapons and logistical materials to its bases in al-Hasakah Governorate, north of the country.

related

Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-15 10:59:59
Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Syria’ M4 Highway reopens today

Date: 2021-01-02 16:48:13
Syria’ M4 Highway reopens today

US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

Date: 2020-11-09 21:00:46
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

Car bomb kills 6 in northern Syria

Date: 2021-01-30 14:41:10
Car bomb kills 6 in northern Syria

Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

Date: 2020-12-09 21:07:47
Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

US units patrol in northeastern Syria for the third time within days

Date: 2021-02-15 13:12:24
US units patrol in northeastern Syria for the third time within days

Turkish factions renew bombardment on Ain Issa in northern Syria

Date: 2021-01-03 14:43:02
Turkish factions renew bombardment on Ain Issa in northern Syria