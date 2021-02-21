The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / The Global coalition led by the United States of America denied increasing troops and military bases in northeastern Syria.

The spokesman for the coalition, Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet, " The mission of International Coalition for Operation in NE Syria hasn't changed. The Coalition works, by, with and thru our partner force SDF to defeat Daesh. The Coalition regularly conducts security patrols; re-supply convoys into the ESSA & upgrades and maintains bases. Troop levels and bases haven't increased."

The Syrian News Agency "SANA", quoted local sources, yesterday, saying that the Coalition is bringing additional weapons and logistical materials to its bases in al-Hasakah Governorate, north of the country.