Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria submits a proposal to amend its charter

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-08T16:04:18+0000
The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria submits a proposal to amend its charter

Shafaq News / The co-chair of the Executive Council in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Abdul Hamid Al-Mahbash, announced the submission of a proposal to amend its charter in line with the outcomes of the National Conference for the People of the Island and the Euphrates.

In a statement, the administration said that the Autonomous Administration submitted a proposal to its General Council to form a committee that would amend the charter. 

On the 25th of last November, the Syrian Democratic Council held a " National Conference for the People of the Island and the Euphrates in the city of Hasakah and announced a set of recommendations, the most important of which is restructuring the administrative system to reduce bureaucracy.

 

related

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

A blackout in Syria

Date: 2020-11-06 06:57:44
A blackout in Syria

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

Date: 2020-11-09 21:00:46
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

Date: 2020-09-12 10:54:14
An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

A security official killed in Northern Syria

Date: 2020-11-24 11:00:01
A security official killed in Northern Syria

A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

Date: 2020-09-19 14:13:26
A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

Car blast kills three in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border

Date: 2020-11-24 17:03:34
Car blast kills three in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border