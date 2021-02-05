Report

Tens killed and injured in Regime-ISIS clashes on multiple Frontlines in Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-05T12:32:28+0000
Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human has reported a new ambush by ISIS cells this dawn, Friday, targeting soldiers of the Syrian Army and allies. 

The London-based war observatory said that four regime-backed militiamen were killed and six others were injured in an ISIS attack while they were combing Al-Tayarat area in Al-Mayadeen desert in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

SOHR also documented the death of eight Syrian jihadists of “Ansar Al-Hezb Al-Islami Al-Turkistani” (the Turkestani Islamic Party Supporters), as regime forces targeted their bus by a guided missile on Kherbet Al-Naqous frontlines in Sahl Al-Ghab, the western countryside of Hama. The attack also injured eight other jihadists, some seriously, which may raise the death toll.

On Wednesday, SOHR sources said that fierce clashes continued on several frontlines within the Aleppo-Hama-Al-Raqqah triangle in the Syrian desert, between the Islamic State members on the one hand, and regime forces and loyal militias on the other, in a new surprise attack by ISIS on regime positions in the east of Hama. The clashes were accompanied by an exchange of fire between ISIS and regime forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had documented fatalities in this attack, where 19 regime soldiers and loyal militiamen were killed, including 11 militiamen of the local brigade of "Al-Baqir".

