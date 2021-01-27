Report

Ten countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region record coronavirus variants

Date: 2021-01-27T13:22:36+0000
Ten countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region record coronavirus variants

Shafaq News/ Ten countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region have recorded one or more coronavirus variants, though it’s likely that the variants have spread further a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday.

At least five countries in the region will benefit from the first wave of COVAX vaccines though the list of countries is yet been confirmed, said Brennan.

Eight countries in the Eastern Mediterranean have started vaccination campaigns. Ten countries in the region have documented coronavirus variants. He added.

Countries with larger populations, lower income and weaker health systems that are expected to make slower progress vaccinating will be prioritized in the COVAX vaccine rollout, officials said.

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a second WHO official said.

The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February.

The WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region comprises of Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally. COVAX has said it aims to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries this year.

