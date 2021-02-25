Ten causalities in an explosion in Serê Kaniyê in NES

Shafaq News / More than ten people were killed and injured today in an explosion in Serê Kaniyê, north of al-Hasakah, in The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria

A source told Shafaq News agency, "a car bomb exploded this afternoon in a poultry market in the city, killing at least four people and wounding six others."

The areas controlled by Turkey and its proxies in northern Syria are witnessing a state of security chaos, amid internal conflicts between the factions, bombings, and kidnappings, according to reports by human rights and international organizations.