Tehran's Friday prayer leader reveals the formation of "Joint Operations Room" for Axis of Resistance in six countries, including Iraq

Shafaq News / The Friday prayer leader in Tehran, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, described the "Operation Quds Flood" as a "historical turning point in our era," stating that after this operation, the history of the region and the world should be divided into pre-October 7, 2023, and post-October 7, 2023.
Ali Akbari, speaking from the Friday prayer pulpit in Tehran, noted that the Axis of Resistance, stretching from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria to Iran, is now unified in this stage and prepared in its joint operations room to respond firmly and swiftly to any mistake made by the enemy.
Gaza has been subjected to Israeli attacks on land, sea, and air since the launch of Hamas's "Operation Quds Flood" on October 7, 2023, which was met by the Israeli military's "Iron Swords" operation, resulting in thousands of casualties and injuries on the Palestinian side.