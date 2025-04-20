Syrian Presidency: Al-Sharaa brother’s guesthouse visit “Personal”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Syrian presidency responded to public criticism over a visit by Jamal al-Sharaa, brother of Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, to the al-Marsoumi guesthouse.

In a statement on X, the Presidency clarified that Jamal al-Sharaa holds no official position and receives no state privileges, emphasizing that “all citizens are equal in rights and duties before the law.”

“No individual is afforded special status outside official institutions,” it asserted, adding that al-Sharaa attended the gathering in a personal capacity at the host’s invitation.

تصريح توضيحي حول الفعالية التي جرت في مضافة المرسومي#رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/24RiKvkbU9 — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) April 20, 2025

The statement came after photos surfaced showing Jamal al-Sharaa alongside Minister of Culture Mohammed Saleh at the home of tribal leader Farhan al-Marsoumi, a controversial figure accused of ties to al-Assad regime and Iranian officials.