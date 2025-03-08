Syria’s coastal violence claims over 300 lives

Shafaq News/ The death toll among Alawite residents on the Syrian coast has risen to 340, with documentation suggesting the total could exceed 1,000, said Rami Abdul Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), on Saturday.

Abdul Rahman warned that killings continue, noting, “We are discovering new massacres on the Syrian coast every hour, as armed groups recently brought into the area fire directly on civilians.”

According to SOHR figures, the city of Banyas recorded 60 civilian deaths—10 women and five children—while the village of Al-Tuwaimah suffered 31 fatalities, including nine children. Other areas, such as Al-Sanawbar in the Jableh countryside, have also reported casualties among women and children.

Despite the official announcement that a military uprising led by elements of the former Syrian regime had ended, Abdul Rahman said security tensions persist. He stressed that toppling Bashar al-Assad’s regime aimed to stop the killing of Syrians, not to create divisions, and called for urgent international action to end the bloodshed and restore stability along the coast.

On Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that it had foiled an attack by forces loyal to the former regime targeting the headquarters of the naval forces in Latakia, following a speech by Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who warned that remnants of the fallen regime would be held accountable. Authorities subsequently imposed a curfew in the Tartus and Latakia governorates following violent clashes between fighters linked to the deposed regime and security forces.