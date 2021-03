Shafaq News/ Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, the president’s office said in a statement on Monday.

It said they are both in good health and will continue to work while in isolation at home for 2-3 weeks.

The statement added that President Al-Assad and Mrs. Asma wish all Syrians and all people of the world the safety and well-being calling on Syrians to continue following preventive measures as much as possible.