Syria intercepts Israeli missile strike over Damascus

Shafaq News/ Syrian intercepted on Tuesday an Israeli missile strike over Damascus, state media (SANA) said on Wednesday.

"Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace," SANA said.

Earlier, state media said large explosions were heard in the Capital.

SANA quoted a military strike as saying that the strikes targeted central and southern areas of Damascus resulting in only material damage.

Military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed factions, particularly Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah that is located in the rugged border area.

Israel did not comment on the incident.

According to Reuters, Western intelligence sources said Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States. The strikes are also part of an anti-Iran policy that in the last two years has undermined Iran’s extensive military power without starting a major increase in hostilities.

The intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian-backed militias have been involved in regaining much of the territory lost by Syrian President Bashar al Assad to insurgents in the decade-old civil war.