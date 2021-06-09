Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Syria intercepts Israeli missile strike over Damascus

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-09T05:32:16+0000
Syria intercepts Israeli missile strike over Damascus
Shafaq News/ Syrian intercepted on Tuesday an Israeli missile strike over Damascus, state media (SANA) said on Wednesday.

"Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace," SANA said.

Earlier, state media said large explosions were heard in the Capital.

SANA quoted a military strike as saying that the strikes targeted central and southern areas of Damascus resulting in only material damage.

Military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed factions, particularly Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah that is located in the rugged border area.

Israel did not comment on the incident.

According to Reuters, Western intelligence sources said Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States. The strikes are also part of an anti-Iran policy that in the last two years has undermined Iran’s extensive military power without starting a major increase in hostilities.

The intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian-backed militias have been involved in regaining much of the territory lost by Syrian President Bashar al Assad to insurgents in the decade-old civil war.

related

The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-21 20:09:38
The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32
32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

SDF arrests 11 ISIS members in Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-03-18 21:07:44
SDF arrests 11 ISIS members in Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

Date: 2020-12-09 21:07:47
Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

U.S. conducts its fourth patrol in NES this week

Date: 2021-04-22 11:15:41
U.S. conducts its fourth patrol in NES this week

Syrian Forces bomb pro-Turkish factions’ sites in Idlib

Date: 2021-01-12 16:30:47
Syrian Forces bomb pro-Turkish factions’ sites in Idlib

SDF denies infiltrating areas controlled by Turkey in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-22 10:49:58
SDF denies infiltrating areas controlled by Turkey in northeastern Syria

Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Date: 2020-10-19 06:22:08
Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks