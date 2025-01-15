Syria eyes new water agreements to tackle ongoing crisis

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s newly formed administration revealed plans to revisit water-sharing agreements with neighboring countries, including Iraq, in response to growing domestic and regional challenges.

In a televised interview, Osama Abu Zeid, Minister of Water Resources, stated, “International sanctions have severely impacted the water sector, alongside other key industries.”

He underlined the importance of reevaluating water agreements with nations such as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkiye. “The goal is to ensure mutual benefits and enhance water security for Syria and its neighbors,” he added.

Abu Zeid outlined the government’s broader strategy to restore control over water resources. “We aim to engage with relevant stakeholders to establish equitable agreements that address the needs of all parties involved,” he affirmed, highlighting a cooperative approach to resolving shared water challenges.

In addition to geopolitical concerns, Abu Zeid shed light on the dire state of Syria’s domestic water infrastructure, pointing out “a severe shortage” of energy sources for powering water facilities and noting “critical deficits” in mechanical and electrical equipment essential for their operation.

Compounding the issue, he described a “lack of materials” necessary for maintaining stations and networks, which he identified as a “key barrier to improving access to drinking water.”

Notably, Syria’s water crisis is rooted in years of conflict, climate change, and geopolitical challenges.

Turkiye’s control over the Euphrates and Orontes rivers and its military campaigns in northern Syria have disrupted access to critical resources.

Meanwhile, the absence of mechanisms to manage shared water basins and Israel’s control of key sources in the Golan Heights strain Syria’s water security.

The effects of climate change, including declining rainfall and river flows, compound the crisis, with projections indicating a 20% reduction in water availability by 2050.